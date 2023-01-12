45,624 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 45,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.