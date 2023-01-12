5,000 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

