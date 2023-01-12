85,443 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,356,000 after buying an additional 857,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after buying an additional 676,272 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.