900 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.4 %

APTV stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,791 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

