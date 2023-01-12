abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Raised to GBX 170 at Barclays

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 184 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Performance

SLFPF stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. abrdn has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.