Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Visa by 12.1% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after purchasing an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $222.10 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $418.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.