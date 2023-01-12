Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

