Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,889,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $69.06 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

