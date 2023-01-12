Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,889,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
AMD opened at $69.06 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
