Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $267,178.32 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $267,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $41,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,198 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $128,236.62.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 8,373 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $151,467.57.

On Monday, October 17th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,185 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $84,369.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 110 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,205.50.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 243,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTE. Wedbush increased their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

