AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MITT. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MITT stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.74.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -23.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

