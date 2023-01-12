Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,476,000 after buying an additional 214,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,415,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,657,000 after buying an additional 384,519 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

