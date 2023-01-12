Aion Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and $599,807.21 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00107994 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00200202 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00065251 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00034754 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000376 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

