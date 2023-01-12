Alexander G. Warren Sells 3,280 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $103.36.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.