Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,573 shares of company stock worth $1,527,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 564,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 484,197 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

