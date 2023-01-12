Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OROCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allkem currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allkem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Allkem has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

