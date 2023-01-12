Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $146.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.67.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $138.23 on Monday. Allstate has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

