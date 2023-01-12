Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
AAU stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
