Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $158.99.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

