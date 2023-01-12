Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Tractor Supply stock opened at $221.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.36.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.