Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.06.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $221.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.