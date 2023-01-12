Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,300 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.