Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 700 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

