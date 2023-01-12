Alta Advisers Ltd Buys New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $143.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

