Alta Advisers Ltd Buys New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

