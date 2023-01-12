Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $73,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $397.37 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.60 and its 200-day moving average is $399.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

