Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $75,000 in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 104.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in onsemi by 73.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in onsemi by 4.2% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

