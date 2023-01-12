Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $69,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,431,000 after buying an additional 207,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,854,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.72 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

