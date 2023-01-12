Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $70,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $130.44. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $183.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

