Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $73,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

