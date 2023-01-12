Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after purchasing an additional 667,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.61 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

