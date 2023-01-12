Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Trimble Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.