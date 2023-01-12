Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 500 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.23. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $261.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of -132.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,755 shares of company stock worth $23,180,137 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.58.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.