Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,400 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 43,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 232,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

