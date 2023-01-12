Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 12.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,450,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,052,000 after purchasing an additional 476,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 94.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Price Performance
Shares of FTV opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.46.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
