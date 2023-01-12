Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Benchmark cut their target price on Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Altice USA by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

