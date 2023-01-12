Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 6.5%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.70. 9,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,006,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

