Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ameresco by 9.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Ameresco by 8.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,195,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Ameresco stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

