American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after buying an additional 1,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 1,183,224 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after buying an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

American International Group Stock Up 0.0 %

AIG stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.