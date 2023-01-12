American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 463.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2,422.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $5,047,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.