Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.67. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

