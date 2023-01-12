Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$53.95

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.26.

TECK.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$54.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The stock has a market cap of C$27.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

