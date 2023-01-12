Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $36.25

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.63) to €33.00 ($35.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

