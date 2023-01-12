Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) PT at $522.50

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $522.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZURVY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.