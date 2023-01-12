Analyzing Brookfield (NYSE:BN) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Brookfield pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Brookfield pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 139.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Spirit Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield and Spirit Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spirit Realty Capital 0 7 3 0 2.30

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.22%. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $44.70, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Brookfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital.

60.9% of Brookfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86% Spirit Realty Capital 37.70% 6.16% 3.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield and Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.72 $3.97 billion $2.05 16.87 Spirit Realty Capital $608.39 million 9.52 $171.70 million $1.90 21.83

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Realty Capital. Brookfield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats Brookfield on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

