Analyzing Innovid (CTV) and The Competition

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) is one of 420 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Innovid to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innovid and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 1 0 3 0 2.50 Innovid Competitors 1818 12113 25448 570 2.62

Innovid currently has a consensus target price of $4.94, suggesting a potential upside of 174.44%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 32.52%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million -$11.47 million -2.54 Innovid Competitors $1.84 billion $287.36 million -7.80

This table compares Innovid and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Innovid’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -18.93% -6.01% -4.81% Innovid Competitors -59.55% -78.37% -9.92%

Volatility & Risk

Innovid has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovid beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

