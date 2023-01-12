Analyzing Sweetgreen (SG) & Its Competitors

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sweetgreen to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.85 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million 2.89

Analyst Recommendations

Sweetgreen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sweetgreen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 500 4098 5355 235 2.52

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of 19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.20%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 16.30%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.04% -13.65% 2.13%

Volatility & Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen’s peers have a beta of -5.49, indicating that their average share price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sweetgreen peers beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

