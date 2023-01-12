Analyzing XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares XOS and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|XOS
|-136.53%
|-55.05%
|-37.94%
|Aeva Technologies
|-1,983.03%
|-33.37%
|-31.74%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares XOS and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|XOS
|$5.05 million
|35.94
|$23.40 million
|($0.26)
|-4.15
|Aeva Technologies
|$9.27 million
|36.02
|-$101.88 million
|($0.63)
|-2.43
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XOS and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|XOS
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Aeva Technologies
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
XOS presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 207.87%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than XOS.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
XOS has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.
About XOS
Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.
