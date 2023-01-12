Analyzing XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -136.53% -55.05% -37.94% Aeva Technologies -1,983.03% -33.37% -31.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XOS and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 35.94 $23.40 million ($0.26) -4.15 Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 36.02 -$101.88 million ($0.63) -2.43

Analyst Recommendations

XOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeva Technologies. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeva Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XOS and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aeva Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 207.87%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than XOS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

