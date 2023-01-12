Antoine Marcos Sells 146,955 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antoine Marcos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50.

CHX stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

