Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of APO stock opened at $67.68 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.