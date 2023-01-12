Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ACGL stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

