Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $135.85 and last traded at $136.10. Approximately 5,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.42. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $10.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.